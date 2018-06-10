Sharp recovery ahead for SBI, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Apollo Hospitals

In a year when the S&P BSE Sensex has gained 13 per cent, four sector leaders have underperformed the markets as well as their peer indices. In fact, barring the State Bank of India (SBI), which has been a laggard in recent times, all other sector leaders such as Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, and Tata Motors have been wealth destroyers every year over the last five years.

However, things could change in FY19 for shareholders as these companies have chalked out strategies to improve their performance. If things go as per plan, expect these sector leaders to post robust growth in ...