Shoppers Stop surges 18%, hits 52-week high on strong Q3 earnings

-
ALSO READ
Shoppers Stop shares surge 6% as Co sells Crossword Bookstore for Rs 42 cr
Shoppers Stop surges 20% on strong operational performance in Q2
Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, BHEL, Likhitha Infra, Shoppers Stop
Lessons for new owner as it inks a fresh chapter for Crossword
Sensex snaps 7-day winning run, ends 50 pts down; IRCTC tanks 9%, ITC 6%
-
Shares of Shoppers Stop hit a 52-week high of Rs 420, on surging 16 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade after the company reported a strong operational performance with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) margins improving by 580 bps year-on-year (YoY) to 19.2 per cent in December quarter (Q3FY22).
The company said EBITDA performance driven by robust demand recovery and tight control on costs, while E-commerce sales continue to grow rapidly, up by 39 per cent. The company is now net debt free again.
The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 408.70 hit on November 9, 2021. At 09:35 am; it was up 15 per cent at Rs 415.85, as compared to 0.83 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped an over three-fold with a combined 2.1 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.
In Q3FY22, Shopper’s Stop revenue grew by 35 per cent YoY to Rs 1,070 crore. Healthy demand owing to strong festive and wedding season resulted in the company reaching close to pre-covid levels in Q3FY22. The company on a net basis added three stores during the quarter taking the total store count to 83 (4.0 million sq. ft.). The company reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 50 crore in Q3FY22, against loss of Rs 21 crore in Q3FY21.
The management said the company has seen a sustained demand during the festive period and the marriage season in October and November. The company witnessed a high customer spend and a higher Average Transaction Value (ATV). “Encouraged by the strong rebound, the Company expects an accelerated growth trajectory now, driven by a robust recovery from the lockdown blues, accelerated small size store expansion, growth in the private-label mix, and an increased focus on high growth beauty business. The third wave may cause a small blip in the growth trajectory,” the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU