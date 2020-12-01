JUST IN
ABB Power zooms 33% in 3 days on tie-up with Ashok Leyland for e-bus pilot
Shree Cement, Motherson Sumi, Sundram Fasteners hit 52-wk highs

As many as 49 stocks from the BSE500 index hit their 52-week highs today.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

At the analyst meet held recently, Motherson Sumi Systems said it was targeting $36 billion in group revenues by FY25E.

Shares of Shree Cement, Motherson Sumi Systems, Aegis Logistics, Godrej Properties, HFCL, and Sundram Fasteners from the S&P BSE500 index hit their respective 52-week highs on the BSE on Tuesday. These stocks surpassed their previous high recorded between December 2019 and February 2020.

Besides these, as many as 49 stocks from the BSE500 index hit 52-week highs today. Of these, 21 stocks including Adani Gas, Affle India, Granules India, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, JK Cement, Tech Mahindra, Ramo Cement, Asian Paints, and Divi’s Laboratories touched their respective record highs.

Motherson Sumi Systems gained 6 per cent to Rs 157.50, surpassing its previous high of Rs 151 hit on January 9, 2020. At the analyst meet held recently, Motherson Sumi Systems said it was targeting $36 billion in group revenues by FY25E, including a 25 per cent contribution from non-automotive space. It also aims to be highly capital efficient with a targeted group RoCE of 40 per cent. Other ambitions outlined included a 40 per cent consolidated dividend payout ratio and continued business de-risking via 3CX10 i.e. no component, country, or customer to form more than 10 per cent of revenues.

Sundram Fasteners, too, hit a 52-week high of Rs 553, surging 7 per cent in intra-day trade on the BSE. The stock of the auto ancillary company surpassed its previous high of Rs 533 recorded on January 27, 2020. The company, part of the TVS group (led by Mr Suresh Krishna), is a leading automotive component supplier. It dominates the domestic fasteners market accounting for a sizeable market share.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE
ABB POWER PRODUC 1279.85 1295.95 1173.30 27-Nov-20
ACC 1740.10 1788.05 1757.25 23-Nov-20
ADANI ENTERP. 421.25 422.50 415.30 24-Nov-20
ADANI GAS 363.00 371.70 366.15 23-Nov-20
ADANI PORTS 424.65 425.75 416.05 27-Nov-20
AEGIS LOGISTICS 259.85 269.00 266.95 19-Feb-20
AFFLE INDIA 3591.25 3591.25 3467.90 24-Nov-20
ALKYL AMINES 3955.00 4099.85 4092.20 27-Nov-20
APL APOLLO TUBES 3474.25 3493.05 3472.25 27-Nov-20
APOLLO TYRES 185.40 188.00 185.35 27-Nov-20
ASIAN PAINTS 2231.50 2260.00 2249.60 09-Nov-20
BAJAJ ELECTRICAL 586.50 594.85 582.75 19-Nov-20
CADILA HEALTH. 454.30 461.00 458.85 27-Nov-20
CARBORUNDUM UNI. 381.75 389.80 361.95 23-Nov-20
CERA SANITARY. 3261.00 3318.25 3150.00 17-Nov-20
CHAMBAL FERT. 203.40 207.80 204.90 27-Nov-20
DALMIA BHARATLTD 1153.00 1195.70 1110.00 27-Nov-20
DEEPAK NITRITE 874.35 895.00 888.00 18-Sep-20
DIVI'S LAB. 3627.10 3760.00 3655.00 27-Nov-20
EMAMI 445.35 461.45 447.25 27-Nov-20
FINOLEX INDS. 622.40 643.90 640.10 18-Nov-20
FIRSTSOUR.SOLU. 78.15 80.80 80.00 27-Nov-20
GODREJ PROPERT. 1188.55 1209.00 1188.00 05-Feb-20
GRANULES INDIA 429.50 438.00 424.90 25-Nov-20
GRASIM INDS 904.85 908.35 885.40 27-Nov-20
HFCL 19.50 20.10 20.00 02-Dec-19
HINDALCO INDS. 225.50 231.25 231.10 26-Nov-20
ICICI LOMBARD 1481.65 1500.00 1474.95 27-Nov-20
INDIAN ENERGY EX 218.80 221.90 219.05 16-Sep-20
INFO EDG.(INDIA) 4215.00 4424.85 4371.80 27-Nov-20
J K CEMENTS 2053.80 2100.00 2063.75 27-Nov-20
K E C INTL. 369.60 375.35 369.15 20-Nov-20
KAJARIA CERAMICS 671.15 680.00 649.95 27-Nov-20
MOTHERSON SUMI 155.95 156.20 151.00 09-Jan-20
P & G HEALTH LTD 6789.00 7040.00 6975.00 27-Nov-20
S H KELKAR & CO. 138.05 141.25 138.35 17-Nov-20
SHREE CEMENT 24799.05 25515.05 25341.20 07-Feb-20
SOMANY CERAMICS 292.40 293.05 287.30 27-Nov-20
STRIDES PHARMA 789.85 796.75 774.00 27-Nov-20
SUNDRAM FASTEN. 542.60 553.00 533.00 27-Jan-20
TATA CHEMICALS 400.55 401.35 396.95 27-Nov-20
TATA POWER CO. 67.80 69.00 65.25 27-Nov-20
TATA STEEL 583.70 590.50 582.00 27-Nov-20
TECH MAHINDRA 896.45 909.05 890.00 24-Nov-20
THE RAMCO CEMENT 892.10 899.95 898.10 27-Nov-20
TITAN COMPANY 1338.40 1385.00 1375.85 23-Nov-20
TUBE INVESTMENTS 800.85 874.30 868.00 25-Nov-20
TVS MOTOR CO. 497.85 508.90 504.90 27-Nov-20
VAIBHAV GLOBAL 2141.40 2180.00 2156.50 24-Nov-20

First Published: Tue, December 01 2020. 15:17 IST

