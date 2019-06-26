Shriram Group shares trade weak; Shriram City Union hits 52-week low

Shares of companies were trading weak, falling by up to 6 per cent, in intra-day trade on the on Wednesday in intra-day trade, in an otherwise firm market.

slipped 6 per cent to Rs 1,301, also its 52-week low, while Company (STFC) dipped 3 per cent to Rs 1,087 on the in intra-day trade. In comparison, the benchmark S&P was up 0.30 per cent at 39,552 points at 02:31 pm.

According to media reports, is looking to sell its entire 20 per cent stake in (SCL), the financial services arm of the

issued a clarification on the media report, saying that and were evaluating the feasibility of selling their respective shareholding in SCL. PEL's evaluation of exit from SCL is a part of its long-term strategy to fund growth of its financial services business. TPG's evaluation of an exit from SCL is consistent with its investment review practices, and takes into account, among other factors, the period of time has been invested in SCL, the company said in a regulatory filing.

On June 17, had sold its entire 9.96 per cent stake in STFC for Rs 2,300 crore to a clutch of 26 investors.

Rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has rated STFC public issue of non-convertible debentures with IND AA+ with stable outlook. STFC is the largest financier of used vehicles in India.

Ind-Ra estimates the company to have three-fourths of the market share in the organised used vehicle financing segment. The company is skilled in financing commercial vehicles (CVs) through its vast experience and efficient management of credit costs despite operating mainly in an arguably weak credit profile customer category in the used vehicle financing segment.

STFC’s expertise lies in the valuation of used assets, and an effective collection mechanism enables the company to manage its credit costs. However, STFC faces tough competition, as many non-banking finance companies are trying to expand into the used CV financing space, the rating agency said in press release.