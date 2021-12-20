Shriram Properties makes a weak debut, shares list at 15% discount

-
ALSO READ
Shriram Transport: Analysts see limited near-term synergy post merger
Shriram Capital, Shriram City Union to merge with Shriram Transport
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Shriram Properties to raise Rs 600 cr via IPO, price band set at Rs 113-118
Paytm vs Sapphire Foods: Which IPO is better for listing gains?
-
Shares of Shriram Properties made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday. The stock got listed at Rs 94 — a 20 per cent discount to its issue price.
The stock gained a bit after listing and ended the session at Rs 99.4 — a 15.7 per cent discount to its issue price.
After listing, the firm commands a market capitalisation of Rs 1,686 crore.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Shriram Properties was subscribed 4.6x. The institutional bucket was subscribed 1.85x, the high networth individual portion by 4.82x, the retail investor portion 12.7x, and the portion reserved for employees was subscribed 1.25x.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU