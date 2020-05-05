Shutters up: From Radico to United Breweries, liquor stocks in high spirits

Shares of alcohol companies on Monday rose 3-16 per cent after the government permitted standalone liquor shops to reopen after they remained shut for nearly six weeks because of the nationwide lockdown. The spike came in a falling market, with the broader BSE Sensex down 5.94 per cent to 31,715. 35.

Most key companies from Reliance Industries to TCS, ITC, Nestlé, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti, and Mahindra & Mahindra were down between 1 per cent and 8 per cent at the end of trade. The stock price of United Breweries, however, ended 3.23 per cent higher after hovering 7 per cent ...