Silver catching up with gold rally, price spike sharply in global market

prices spiked overnight, giving a sense that the metal is catching up with On the MCX, the September contract expiring next week was trading at Rs 45,900 per kg but the far-month December contract was quoting at Rs 47,400 a kg in Mumbai’s spot market. The price of spot market price has opened at Rs46,436 per kg, which is 3-year high and 15 per cent increase August.

Yesterday, silver started moving faster than in Comex, which is the benchmark exchange for derivatives and a division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). After consolidating for a few days, and silver prices spiked yesterday on fears that inverse short- and long-term bond yields in the United States will lead to recession.

In the US, two-year bond yields were higher, at 1.52 per cent, than 10-year bond yields (1.48 per cent), which according to many analysts is a sign of impending recession. This sign was, in fact, seen two weeks ago as well, when the market fell. However, repetition of the same signal has created worries, prompting investors to look for safe haven investments in

Higher short-term yields compared to long-term is an indication of increased levels of uncertainty.

Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, Director, Commtrendz Risk Management Services Pvt Ltd, said, “Silver has already started catching up with gold. The ratio of gold price to silver price, which reflects the relative strength of the two metals in respect of each other, has fallen from a peak of 93 to 84 now, indicating that silver is strengthening. It is customary for silver to rise is a lagged manner with respect to gold. So far, gold rose and that made a silver cheaper alternative, prompting investors to pile on to it.”

Thiagarajan sees the trend continuing for some time, He believes silver could add two per cent more in the international market, from $18.28 per ounce now to $18.65 and that gold will cross Rs 48,000. In the medium term, the rally could take silver to Rs 55,000 per kg, he says.

However, an international analyst puts riders. The reason for yesterday’s rally was fear of recession following inverse bond yields in the US. Nigam Arora, author of the popular Arora report, and algorithm analyst said, “Silver has higher beta than gold. At this stage, silver often moves twice as much as gold (on either side). If there is no recession, silver has a shot at outperforming. In a recession, silver will underperform.”

In recession gold will do well due to safe haven status. Silver is also a precious metal which follows gold, but 55 per cent of its demand is from industry. In recession, silver’s industrial demand will fall and that may not allow the white metal to outperform, which isn't the case in gold.

The question that remains is whether or not there will be a recession.

Nigam has a different view point. He says, “This time is different, as US has taken protective measures. These measures are nowhere near past.”

He sights seven trends that suggest that inverse bond yields aren't only indicators of an impending recession and there are other dangers.

According to him, this time is different as there are negative interest rates around the world. Negative interest rates cushion any potential drop in the stock market. Central banks have more tools, such as quantitative easing (QE) to fight recession if any. Politicians are more prepared on the fiscal front (to take any measures).

Nigam believes that if the trade war gets resolved, it may trigger renewed global growth and higher stock prices. And there are hopes for this, as US and Chinese authorities are working towards it. Mortgage standards are much stricter, unlike 2008 which virtually killed the fund industry. And the bigger danger will be for Corporate and sovereign debts.