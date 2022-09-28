JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Mutual Funds

Gold slides to lowest since April 2020 as US dollar, yields climb
Business Standard

Silver lining for investors in international MFs as rupee plunges

Dollar gains help Nasdaq pip Nifty gains over a three-period

Topics
Indian rupee | US Dollar | Mutual fund schemes

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

funds
According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), new fund offerings (NFOs) in the international fund of funds (FoF) category collected over Rs 5,000 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.

The one-year performance of international funds is deep in the red but the cut would be deeper if not for the greenback’s red-hot streak.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.