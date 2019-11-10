Slowdown blues: Demand worries likely to dim IT firms' growth outlook

Notwithstanding a decent set of numbers by top players and optimistic commentary by some IT players, the sector is grappling with both growth and margin issues. Investor expectations from the IT sector may have to be toned down and there could be pressure on sector valuations.

Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Research in their recent report after September quarter results highlighted the possibility of a valuation de-rating for the sector due to growth headwinds. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail are key verticals for most top Indian IT players and ...