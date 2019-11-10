JUST IN
FPIs remain bullish, invest over Rs 12,000 cr in first week of November
Business Standard

Slowdown blues: Demand worries likely to dim IT firms' growth outlook

Besides slow growth in BFSI and retail verticals, deal conversion is taking time and may impact revenues and stock valuations

Shreepad S Aute  |  Mumbai 

Notwithstanding a decent set of numbers by top players and optimistic commentary by some IT players, the sector is grappling with both growth and margin issues. Investor expectations from the IT sector may have to be toned down and there could be pressure on sector valuations.

Analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Research in their recent report after September quarter results highlighted the possibility of a valuation de-rating for the sector due to growth headwinds. Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and retail are key verticals for most top Indian IT players and ...

First Published: Sun, November 10 2019. 19:32 IST

