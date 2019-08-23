Turbulence in broader market continues; Small-cap index hits 32-month low

JUST IN
Future Retail erases morning gains, slumps up to 8% post Amazon deal
The smallcap index touched 11,951 levels, its lowest level since December 29, 2016, while the midcap index hit a low of 12,915, its lowest level since February 1, 2017

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Midcaps and small-cap stocks continued to suffer with both the indices slipping to over two-year low levels on the BSE on Friday amid weak earnings and slowdown concerns. The S&P BSE Smallcap index hit its 32-month low, while the midcap index touched 30-month low in intra-day deal today.

The Smallcap index (down 5 per cent) and midcap index (down 4.3 per cent) have lost more than 4 per cent thus far in the current week and are set to post their respective biggest weekly falls in 11 months. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 3 per cent.

During the week ended September 30, 2018, the smallcap index had tanked 8.5 per cent, while the midcap index had plunged 5 per cent, as compared to 1.7 per cent decline in the benchmark index.

Banks, financial services, and metals cracked the most as foreign investors' selling spree expanded so much so that even big buying by domestic mutual funds failed to stem the fall as sentiment turned weak. Besides foreign portfolio investor outflows and rise in global crude oil prices also weakened the sentiment.

A total of 50 stocks from the mid-and-smallcap indices hit their respective all-time lows on the BSE. This includes PNB Housing Finance, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Reliance Infrastructure, Reliance Power, Khadim India, Lovable Lingerie, DB Corp, Manpasand Beverages and Parag Milk Foods.

At 10:38 am, the Midcap index had erased its entire 1.3 per cent or 228 points fall and was trading 0.48 per cent or 63 points higher at 13,143. Smallcap index, too, recovered 160 points from its early morning low and was trading flat at 12,111 level.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-WEEK BEFORE LOSS(%)
CG POWER & INDU. 9.60 17.95 -46.5
H D I L 6.33 11.28 -43.9
RELIANCE CAPITAL 32.85 48.40 -32.1
OSWAL GREEN TECH 7.25 10.61 -31.7
AKSH OPTIFIBRE 5.63 7.85 -28.3
M T N L 4.61 6.35 -27.4
RATTANINDIA INFR 1.20 1.62 -25.9
EDELWEISS.FIN. 99.70 134.00 -25.6
ARSHIYA 15.75 20.90 -24.6
THOMAS COOK (I) 127.25 167.40 -24.0
SHREYAS SHIPPING 66.25 87.00 -23.9
JET AIRWAYS 31.25 40.25 -22.4
SIMPLEX INFRA 51.40 66.00 -22.1
COX & KINGS 5.40 6.93 -22.1
CONFIDENCE PETRO 20.25 25.95 -22.0
RELIANCE NAV.ENG 1.16 1.48 -21.6
ITI 59.25 75.20 -21.2
RUCHI SOYA INDS. 4.36 5.51 -20.9
INOX WIND 33.20 41.95 -20.9
SINTEX PLASTICS 2.99 3.77 -20.7
GODAWARI POWER 137.00 172.55 -20.6
MINDA CORP 68.10 85.75 -20.6
INOX WIND 33.55 41.95 -20.0
SEAMEC LTD 301.00 376.05 -20.0
PARAG MILK FOODS 136.75 170.00 -19.6
V2 RETAIL 97.80 121.35 -19.4
REL. COMM. 1.00 1.24 -19.4
GTL INFRA. 0.46 0.57 -19.3
RELIANCE INFRA. 37.60 46.25 -18.7
RELIANCE POWER 2.88 3.54 -18.6
MERCATOR 1.36 1.67 -18.6
SHIVA CEMENT 6.85 8.41 -18.6
CAPACIT'E INFRA. 180.00 220.80 -18.5
ESTER INDS. 32.60 39.85 -18.2
GAYATRI PROJECTS 109.10 133.25 -18.1
MANPASAND BEVER. 16.50 20.15 -18.1
INDBULL.REALEST. 65.75 80.15 -18.0
VIKAS ECOTECH 3.57 4.34 -17.7
UJAAS ENERGY 3.75 4.55 -17.6
STERLITE TECH. 116.50 141.25 -17.5
RAMKRISHNA FORG. 335.00 405.45 -17.4
ZEE MEDIA 8.80 10.65 -17.4
SPECIALITY REST. 58.30 70.40 -17.2
ESSEL PROPACK 81.50 98.40 -17.2
INDIAN TERRAIN 70.00 84.50 -17.2
ROYAL ORCH.HOTEL 54.60 65.80 -17.0
BPL 14.15 17.05 -17.0
INDIABULLS INTEG 87.10 104.55 -16.7
PC JEWELLER 28.10 33.70 -16.6
GIC HOUSING FIN 164.00 196.40 -16.5
3I INFOTECH 1.67 2.00 -16.5
HEALTH.GLOBAL 102.85 123.15 -16.5
NCC 52.10 62.35 -16.4
JBF INDS. 6.52 7.80 -16.4
INDO RAMA SYNTH. 25.25 30.20 -16.4
ACTION CONST.EQ. 53.35 63.75 -16.3
TVS ELEC. 104.40 124.75 -16.3
WEIZMANN FOR. 302.55 361.10 -16.2
SORIL INFRA 89.25 106.45 -16.2
PANACEA BIOTEC 121.20 144.40 -16.1
WALCHAN. INDS. 54.00 64.25 -16.0
T B Z 31.30 37.20 -15.9
R C F 37.50 44.45 -15.6
I T D C 155.25 184.00 -15.6
S A I L 30.50 36.15 -15.6
MUKAND 28.95 34.25 -15.5
NILA INFRASTRUCT 4.28 5.06 -15.4
HBL POWER SYSTEM 14.00 16.55 -15.4
MIRC ELECTRONICS 10.70 12.64 -15.4
AJMERA REALTY 101.20 119.55 -15.4
K E C INTL. 245.10 289.30 -15.3
RELIANCE HOME 5.96 7.03 -15.2
VETO SWITCHGEARS 44.60 52.60 -15.2
J KUMAR INFRA 115.00 135.50 -15.1
LINCOLN PHARMA. 136.00 160.10 -15.1
PRABHAT DAIRY 54.25 63.85 -15.0

First Published: Fri, August 23 2019. 10:47 IST

