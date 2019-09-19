Surprising number of smaller companies have outstanding depository receipts

The majority of listed firms with outstanding depository receipts belong to the small- and mid-cap segments. There are 68 listed companies with outstanding depository receipts. A total of 44 are from the small and mid-cap segments.

These include 35 small-cap companies. A depository receipt is an instrument which can be used by Indian companies to raise capital abroad. The Finance Minister recently announced a liberalisation of this route. Mehul Savla — Director at boutique investment bank RippleWave Equity — said that smaller companies often used the route ...