Smallest MFs fared worst in asset battle even as industry grew rapidly

The share of the bottom rung of mutual funds by assets have been the worst affected in terms of market share over the last few years, even as the industry has grown by leaps and bounds and the largest players cornered the bulk of the assets. The share of the bottom ten players has fallen to 20 basis points as a proportion of assets in March 2022 compared to 62 basis points in March 2016.

It has been falling steadily over the last few years, shows the analysis of data from industry body, the Association of Mutual Funds in India. The share of the top ten players by contrast has ...