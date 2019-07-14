Social bourses may come under NSE, BSE; Sebi to set up an expert committee

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which is set to regulate social exchanges, is likely to examine various aspects of non-profit organisations and social enterprises pertaining to their objectives and accountability while framing the guidelines.

Sources said the proposed exchange for social enterprises is likely to be a platform under the existing exchanges — National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, said a regulatory source in the know. It could be a platform such as the existing SME platform on the BSE and NSE where small and medium enterprises are listed or ...