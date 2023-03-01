Softbank may sell Delhivery shares worth Rs 600 cr via block deals: Report

-
Japanese Softbank Group may sell its stake worth Rs 600 crore in Delhivery via block deal, according to various media reports.
According to a report in Moneycontrol, the shares may be offered at a discount of 3-5 per cent against the current market price. The report further said that Citigroup will be the broker for the deal.
Delhivery's shares closed at Rs 344.15 at the BSE on Tuesday, which was 0.5 per cent lower as against the previous day's close.
Softbank held a stake of 18.42 per cent in Delhivery via its subsidiary Svf Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd.
First Published: Wed, March 01 2023.
