Some hedge funds face steep losses after betting on the hot sectors

-
ALSO READ
Nasdaq steadies after $1 trillion rout, pointing to a bumpy 2022
Hedge fund winners and losers turn extreme in wild Asian markets
Nasdaq drops over 1%, Dow falls over 600 pts as Russia attacks Ukraine
Asian shares rise after some losses due to Omicron but risks loom large
Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle
-
Hedge fund investors are bracing for a river of red ink as firms begin reporting returns for May when the stock market hovered near bear territory on disappointing earnings and worries about aggressive rate hikes, investors and fund managers said.
Data from Hedge Fund Research shows the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index slipped 1 per cent in May, leaving it down 3.31 per cent for 2022 till date. But preliminary numbers from some firms show far bigger losses, especially at funds that had invested heavily in technology and biotechnology stocks.
The broader S&P 500 index ended around flat for May, with the Nasdaq index down 2 per cent. However, during the month the S&P fell so far it nearly hit bear market territory. For the year to date, the S&P is down 12 per cent and the Nasdaq down 21 per cent.
Tiger Global, one of the industry's biggest firms, lost 14 per cent in May, leaving it down 52 per cent for the year, an investor said. The firm has lost money every month this year after slipping 7 per cent in 2021.
Similarly, RTW Investments, one of the industry's hottest biotech funds, told investors that performance estimates for its RTW Flagship Fund including designated investments show the portfolio losing 9.51 per cent in May. For the year, it has fallen 34.5 per cent.
Life sciences and biopharma hedge fund Perceptive Advisors lost 19.4 per cent in May, leaving the fund down 41.5 per cent for the year following double digit losses in 2021, according to an investor update.
For many fund managers the damage began long before May when former market darlings reported unexpectedly poor returns. Netflix in April said it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, sending its share price tumbling 35 per cent in one day. Billionaire investor William Ackman, who banked three years of very strong returns, was caught in the drop and made an abrupt U-turn by liquidating a three month-old $1.1 billion bet on Netflix and locking in a $400 million loss. In May, Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings portfolio lost 9.5 per cent, leaving the fund down 18.2 per cent for the first five months of 2022.
May was also the month where Melvin Capital, once one of the best performers, announced plans to go out of business after being skewered by wrong-footed bets on stocks like GameStop in early 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU