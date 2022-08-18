Sona BLW Precision slips 6% after huge block deals

-
ALSO READ
EV growth, mkt share to forge gains for auto component maker Sona Comstar
Stocks to Watch: GAIL, Sona BLW, ONGC, Natco Pharma, RIL, Airtel, Vodafone
Analysts bullish on auto stocks amid govt. measures on fuel, steel price
Global biggies KKR, Blackstone, Apollo to bid for Reliance Capital assets
GreenBase Industrial inks 200,000 sq feet industrial deal at Oragadam
-
Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) slipped 6 per cent to Rs 505 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade after a more than 100 million equity shares of the company changed hands via block deals.
Till 09:30 am; a combined 126 million equity shares or 21.56 per cent of Sona Comstar total equity had changed hands on the BSE (92.24 million) and NSE (33.76 million shares), the exchanges data shows. At 09:15 am; 86.4 million equity shares representing 14.79 per cent of total equity of auto components & equipments company changed hands, data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers was not ascertained immediately. .
According to Bloomberg report, Blackstone Inc. is seeking to raise as much as Rs 3,180 crore ($400 million) through the sale of shares in Indian automotive component maker Sona Comstar. The private equity shareholders of the company are offering up to 79.43 million shares, or 13.6 per cent stake.
An affiliate of the US firm is offering the shares in Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., as it is formally known, at Rs 500 each, the terms show. That’s a 7.2 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price, the report suggested. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Meanwhile, in past six months, the stock has underperformed the market by falling 21 per cent, as compared to 3.8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. Sona Comstar made a stock market debut on June 24, 2021. The company issued shares at price of Rs 291 per share. The stock hit a record low of Rs 295.15 on June 24, 2021 and a record high of Rs 839 on December 14, 2021.
Sona Comstar is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. Founded in 1995, it is headquartered in Gurugram, India and has emerged as a global supplier with nine manufacturing and assembly facilities across India, the USA, Mexico, and China.
Sona Comstar is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs. Sona Comstar is a leading supplier to the fast-growing global Electric Vehicle (EV) market.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU