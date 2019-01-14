NSE to list well-governed firms in new category to help new investors

Investors will soon be able to track all companies with high standards of in a special category on the of India, said its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vikram Limaye.

“As a frontline regulator, the has always emphasised high standards of This initiative of ours constitutes a paradigm shift from a mandate-driven system to an incentive-driven system,” said Limaye.

Companies that aim to be listed in this category will have to meet norms more strict than current regulations.

This initiative is inspired by the Novo Mercado in Brazil, pioneered by the country’s stock exchange Bovespa. Since its introduction in 2000, a number of other stock exchanges, such as the one in London, have followed its example.

In the past few years, a number of companies, including blue-chip ones, have been caught on the wrong foot as far as standards are concerned. The NSE’s initiative aims to distinguish financially and ethically strong companies, while creating a safe and a strong value proposition for first-time investors.

Limaye said companies opting for this category would benefit from improved liquidity, higher valuations, and better institutional investors.

Those planning to invest in these companies would have the comfort that they were putting their money in firms that had sound governance and protection for minority shareholders.

“Currently, there is no way to distinguish better-governed companies from others. We believe in incentives.

We thought of adopting a system that would drive corporate governance through incentives and complement the current system,” said Limaye.

Only companies on the NSE’s main board, with a certain net worth and average trading value above a threshold, will be eligible to be part of the category.

Companies will have to exit the list if they fail to comply with the norms. They would continue to be on the main board.

The category will also mandate higher norms those that required by current Indian regulations.

For instance, companies will be required to maintain a public shareholding of at least 40 per cent compared to the current legal requirement of 25 per cent. The board chairperson shall not be eligible to be chairperson of the audit committee or the nominations and remuneration committee. There is currently no such legal provision.

The promoters shall have fiduciary responsibilities towards minority shareholders with respect to related party transactions and squeeze-outs irrespective of whether they are on the board of directors or not.