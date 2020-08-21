JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sanofi India gains 5%, hits 52-week high; stock soars 8% so far in August
Business Standard

MPC minutes show panel's hawkish turn on inflation, sovereign bonds decline

The yield on the new 5.77% 2030 bond rose five basis points to 6%, after gaining 18 basis points in the previous two weeks

Topics
sovereign bonds | Reserve Bank of India | MPC meet

Subhadip Sircar | Bloomberg 

RBI
The fading rate cut hopes come even as the central bank is yet to show its hand on further bond purchases to help ease a record Rs 12 trillion supply in the fiscal year

Sovereign bonds in India fell after the minutes of the central bank’s interest rate-setting panel meeting showed its members have turned more hawkish over inflation, pushing back bets on further rate cuts.

The yield on the new 5.77% 2030 bond rose five basis points to 6%, after gaining 18 basis points in the previous two weeks. Traders are watching for demand at a Rs 300 billion bond sale on Friday after last week’s auction of the new benchmark 10-year paper had to be rescued by underwriters.

MPC minutes show panel's hawkish turn on inflation, sovereign bonds decline

The rate panelists fretted over a recent surge in consumer inflation, preferring to wait for price pressures to wane before considering more steps to address the “deepest contraction in history,” minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee’s Aug. 4-6 meeting published Thursday showed. The fading rate cut hopes come even as the central bank is yet to show its hand on further bond purchases to help ease a record Rs 12 trillion supply in the fiscal year.

“We now believe we are at the end of the rate cut cycle and expectations of large cuts must be anchored (ideally 25, base case 50) as inflation is unlikely to materially decline from the current levels,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, wrote in a note. “We believe it would better serve the financial markets if RBI continues to resort to unconventional policy measures.”
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 13:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU