SpiceJet hits new high, IndiGo nears record high on ATF prices cut

Shares of aviation companies were in focus after they rallied up to nearly 8 per cent on the during the early morning trade on Monday. Heavy volumes of shares were being traded at the bourses after Indian Oil Corporation slashed Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price, which makes up 40 per cent of an airline's cost structure, for the first time in the past five months. CLICK HERE FOR ATF PRICE





Following the price cut, hit an all-time high of Rs 157 pe share, up 8 per cent, while InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, gained 2 per cent to trade at Rs 1,712 apiece. The latter was close to its all-time high level of Rs 1,716 touched on May 28, 2019 in intra-day trade.

counter saw huge trading volumes with 3.69 million shares already changing hands till 10:13 am, as compared to an average 3.66 million shares being traded daily in the past two weeks on the

The domestic brokerages remained bullish on with 12-month target price in the range of Rs 172 to Rs 211 per share.

“Over half of Jet Airways’ domestic slots along with its entire international slots are yet to be allocated. If Jet shuts down, SpiceJet will be the prime beneficiary given complementary fleet portfolio. This will lead to further upside to our estimates. We expect SpiceJet to turn profitable in FY20 as yields expand while fuel costs moderate,” analysts at Edelweiss Securities said in a result update with target price of Rs 179 per share.

Analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher also remained positive on SpiceJet on the back of massive fleet expansion plan, strong yield environment post Jet’s suspended operations, prime slots at key airports, strong regional operations, codeshare with Emirates and likely return of Boeing 737 Max in July/August.

"All this will lead to ASK/Revenue & EBITDAR CAGR of 47 per cent/51 per cent & 72 per cent respectively," they said.

The brokerage firm maintains ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of Rs 211 per share. Abnormal increase in crude oil prices & irrational yield environment remain a key risk, it added.