Spike in volatility in 2020 could spur significant changes in MF stocks

The spike in volatility this year is expected to spur higher-than-normal changes to the stocks in the large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap universe of (MFs). The benchmark Sensex has swung 65 per cent – touching an intra-day high of 42,273 in January and a low of 25,639 in March—so far this year, most since 2008.



The broader market-focused mid-cap and small-cap indices too, have seen a similar churn if not more. Depending on changes to half-yearly market capitalisation (mcap), stocks fall in one of the three buckets—large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap.



An analysis done by Edelweiss says the mid-cap universe—companies that rank 101 and 250 in terms of mcap— could see as many as 17 new stocks. Similarly, over half a dozen stocks could move out of the large-cap universe, which is defined as the top 100 companies in terms of market cap.



Piramal Enterprises, ACC, ABB, REC and Zee Entertainment are some of stocks that could no longer be part of the large-cap universe, says the brokerage. Also, stocks such as PNB Housing Finance, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Shriram City Union are likely to move from the mid-cap universe to small-cap.



To be sure, the actual changes could be different as the market cap for the entire six-month period ending June 30 is considered for computation. The new list is announced by industry body Amfi within five days from the end of six-month period and fund managers get about a month to rejig their holdings.





The economic shock triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have impacted share prices of several companies this year. However, the fiscal and monetary boosts announced by global central banks have helped recoup more than half of the losses.



Industry players say that had the stock prices not rebounded, the churn could have been higher for the January-June 2020 period.



Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director of Manager Research of Morningstar India says historically the churn hasn’t had big impact on portfolios but one needs to look at the changes this time around. He, however, said the industry has enough flexibility to navigate through the changes without much turbulence.



“Fund managers have a sense of stocks that could potentially move in and out of the respective universe. Accordingly, they take corrective action. So the changes are something which will not be out of the blue,” he said.



Industry players said market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) provides enough time for fund managers to realign to the changes. Also, there is enough room available to invest outside the stated universe.



For instance, an equity scheme in the large-cap universe has to invest 80 per cent of its corpus in stocks that fall in the large-cap bucket and rest of the 20 per cent can be in midcaps or smallcaps. Similarly, mid-cap and small-cap schemes have to invest 65 per cent in the respective bucket and rest can even be in largecaps. Currently, in the equity MF space, large-cap category is the biggest with assets of Rs 1.24 trillion. Midcap and Smallcap categories had assets of Rs 71,550 crore and Rs 39,000 crore at the end of May.



Market players said that in an event of large-scale redemptions, accompanied by high volatility, some schemes could have difficulties in churning their holdings. However, both in terms of flows as well as secondary market liquidity, the situation is normal at present, they add.