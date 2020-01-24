Stable policy in ethanol sector crucial for Brazilian investment: UNICA ED

Big Brazilian ethanol companies could look to India for investments in the medium to long term, provided the country has a stable, predictable, and clear policy for the sector, says Eduardo Leão de Sousa, executive director of UNICA, Brazil’s domestic sugarcane association. In an interview with Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Sousa says that by focusing on ethanol, the country could tide over the problem of sugar surplus and subsidised exports.

Edited excerpts: India has embarked on a big ethanol-blending programme and recently announced several measures to attract investments. Do you ...