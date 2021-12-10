Star Health: First major IPO after Paytm's debut to test India's markets

-
ALSO READ
Paytm, Star Health IPOs show retail investors' psyche: Analysts
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
Paytm raises IPO size to Rs 18,300 cr; Ant to offload shares worth Rs 5K cr
Paytm may skip pre-IPO share sale to fast-track listing
Paytm's Rs 16,600 cr IPO gets Sebi nod, listing likely in November: sources
-
Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. will list in Mumbai Friday, the first test since Paytm’s debut last month to gauge investor enthusiasm for richly valued stocks that offer poor prospects for near-term profitability.
The firm’s initial public offering fell short of target as investors questioned whether the top price of 900 rupees ($12) was justified after Star Health swung to a loss in the year ended March 2021. The pandemic has boosted insurance claims and Amarjeet Maurya, an analyst at Angel One Ltd., said omicron may extend the company’s losses into the year through March 2023.
“There is going to be a 60-70 rupee discount to the IPO price as things stand today,” Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a strategist at Inditrade Capital Ltd. had said on Thursday. “It’s a combination of many things, from business model, profitability to pricing.”
Investors are turning increasingly skeptical about IPOs as a record year for Indian listings draws to a close. Backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha, Star Health raised $848 million rather than the $975 million it sought, inviting scrutiny to its trading debut. Investors are also wary as shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., operator of the digital payments service Paytm, are down about 25% since its Nov. 18 debut versus a 2.1% drop for the benchmark index.
On Tuesday, pharmacy chain Medplus Health Services Ltd. slashed its IPO size to $186 million from $219 million planned, ahead of the start of its subscription next week. Indian IPOs that have raised at least $500 million this year have risen an average 17% on their first day of trade, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Of the 10, half notched a first-day gain, including food delivery startup Zomato Ltd. and beauty retailer FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are among managers to Star Health’s IPO.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU