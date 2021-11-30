Star Health's Rs 7,250 crore IPO subscribed 12% on Day-1

-
ALSO READ
Regardless of Paytm fiasco, investors will view Star Health positively: MDs
Star Health: An interesting opportunity for long-term investors
Star Health and Allied Insurance files DRHP for IPO of fresh shares-cum-OFS
IPO frenzy can dent secondary market liquidity, cap market upside: Analysts
What is an IPO and how does the process work?
-
Star Health and Allied Insurance IPO was subscribed 12 per cent on Tuesday, the first day of the issue. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 64 per cent.
A day earlier, Star Health allotted Rs. 3,217 crore worth of shares to 62 anchor investors at Rs 900 per share. GIC Singapore, Baillie Gifford, WF Asian and Valiant were among the biggest applicants in the anchor category.
Star Health’s IPO closes on Thursday. The total IPO issue size at Rs 7,250-crore is the third-biggest this year and 8th biggest ever to hit the domestic market.
The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 870-900 per share. At the top end, the company will be valued at Rs 51,806 crore. Star Health’s IPO comprises Rs 2,000 crore fresh fund raise and an offer for sale worth nearly Rs 5,250 crore.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU