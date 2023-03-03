JUST IN
State Bank of India may sell AT-1 bonds worth Rs 5,456 crore next week
Imagicaaworld zooms 27% in two days on launching Aquamagicaa in Surat
Pump and dump scheme: What is it, how it works and how is it monitored
WPIL soars 10% on securing Rs 1,225 cr order from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam
Bulls drive Sensex over 1,000 points higher: Here are top 3 reasons why
Escorts, Bajaj-Auto: Trading strategies for auto stocks post Feb sales nos
Techno Electric surges 9% on healthy growth outlook
Nifty PSU Bank index surges 4% amid rebound in Adani group stocks
Commercial paper rates may rise further as liquidity dries up, say analysts
Alembic Pharma slips 5%; board approves Rs 1,150 cr as impairment charges
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Imagicaaworld zooms 27% in two days on launching Aquamagicaa in Surat
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

State Bank of India may sell AT-1 bonds worth Rs 5,456 crore next week

UCO Bank may also issue AT-1 bonds; banks raising funds amid strong loan growth

Topics
sbi | Bonds | Additional Tier 1 bond

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

SBI, state bank of India

State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, plans to issue a total of Rs 5,456 crore worth of additional tier- 1 (AT-1) bonds, with the bidding for the securities likely to be conducted on March 8, sources told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sbi

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 16:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.