JUST IN
Stay selective on defensives amid current market volatility: Analysts
CG Power hits new high on heavy volumes; stock surges 18% in one month
Varun Beverages rallies 7% on strong December quarter earnings
Technical chart: Is this the right time to buy Vodafone Idea shares?
Paytm hits over 3-mth high; surges 28% in 2 days on improved Q3 performance
Decoded: What exactly is a public float and why is it so important?
Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, NDTV snap 8-day losing streak, surge 5%
Tata Steel slips 5% on profit-booking after disappointing Q3 performance
MARKET LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 300pts; FMCG index slips 1%
Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Hindalco, JK Paper, Muthoot Fin, Adani Ports
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
CG Power hits new high on heavy volumes; stock surges 18% in one month
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Stay selective on defensives amid current market volatility: Analysts

Given the uncertainty on how the market trajectory may play out ahead, analysts believe investors can rotate allocation from high beta stocks to defensive plays albeit selectively

Topics
Nifty FMCG | Nifty IT | Nifty Pharma

Harshita Singh & Lovisha Darad  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Equity markets have remained range-bound so far in the calendar year 2023 (CY23) with volatility extending to a second month due to the Adani-Hindenburg row.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nifty FMCG

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 12:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.