Sterling and Wilson Solar lists at 9% discount to issue price of Rs 780

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) debuted at Rs 706 apiece on the NSE, a discount of 9.48 per cent to the issue price of Rs 780. On the BSE, the stock got listed at Rs 700, 10 per cent lower against the issue price.

SWSL is promoted by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and is the demerged Solar EPC Division of Sterling and Wilson (SWPL). The company commenced operations in 2011 as the Solar EPC Division of SWPL and demerged from SWPL with effect from April 1, 2017.

The company's initial public offering (IPO), which ran between August 6 and August 8, was subscribed 92 per cent. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion of the issue, however, garnered full subscription. The high networth individual (HNI) portion of the issue was subscribed 89 per cent, while retail investor portion was subscribed 30 per cent.

The total issue size was Rs 3,125 crore, of which around Rs 1,400 crore was raised from anchor investors.

The price band for the issue was Rs 775 and Rs 780 per share. At the top end, the company is valued at Rs 12,500 crore.

As per reports, SWSL reported a 44.4 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) rise in consolidated operating revenue over FY16-19 to Rs 8,240.41 crore in FY19. Revenue was primarily aided by 43.9 per cent CAGR rise in the business from EPC contracts. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew at a CAGR of 50.4 per cent during the same period while Reported PAT increased by 72.1 per cent CAGR.

Most brokerages had assigned 'subscribe' rating to the issue.

SWSL is likely to benefit from the fact that is the the largest global EPC contractor in an industry that is seeing a massive thrust towards renewable energy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) had said in an IPO note. Other factors that seem favourable are its asset-light business model, and strong parentage. "However, considering the current market environment and absence of past comparable financials, investors can Subscribe only from a Long Term perspective," the brokerage had written.