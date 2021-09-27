Sterling and Wilson Solar zooms 54% in 5-weeks; hits 22-month high

-
ALSO READ
Vindication for Tatas
SP Group's debt recast gets KV Kamath Committee, lenders approval
Amplus Solar buys rooftop solar assets of Sterling & Wilson totaling 7.2 Mw
Sterling and Wilson Solar extends fall amid margin concerns; stock dips 11%
Tata-Mistry battle: Can debt-ridden SP Group monetise its crown jewel?
-
Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar rallied 12 per cent on the BSE on Monday to hit a 22-month high of Rs 397. The stock of construction & engineering company traded at its highest level since November 2019. In the past five weeks, the counter has zoomed 54 per cent, as compared to 8.8 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex.
Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar had debuted on August 20, 2019 at the bourses. The company had raised Rs 3,125 crore through initial public offer by issuing shares at price of Rs 780 per share.
A Shapoorji Pallonji group company, Sterling and Wilson Solar is an end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The Company provides EPC services primarily for utility-scale solar power projects, with a focus on project design and engineering, and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. The Company also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties.
Last week, the company announced that it has commissioned the 66 MWp Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan.
The management while announcing June quarter (Q1FY22) results on August 14 said that it expects the awarding of contracts to pick-up in October-December quarter (Q3FY22). “Most of our clients are looking at significant capacity additions and we remain confident of the opportunities going ahead. Our global presence enables us a lot of flexibility in selecting projects globally,” the management had said. As on August 14, 2021, the company’s unexecuted order book stood at Rs 8,731 crore, which is executable over the period of next 12 to 15 months.
With carbon emission reduction becoming a global consensus, there are enormous opportunities in emerging fields of hybrid energy power plants, energy storage solutions and biomass / waste to energy, it added.
Meanwhile in a separate event, private equity major Advent International recently signed an agreement with Shapoorji Pallonji Group to acquire a majority stake in Eureka Forbes at an enterprise valuation of Rs 4,400 crore. Eureka Forbes (EFL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Forbes & Company, would be demerged into a standalone company, and then listed at the stock exchanges.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU