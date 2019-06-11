Sterlite Technologies surges 12% as promoter releases entire pledged shares

Shares of surged 12 per cent to Rs 193 in intraday trade on the on Tuesday on the back of heavy volumes after promoter removed entire on the company's shares.

“The company received communication dated June 10, 2016 from Limited, promoters of the company, regarding removal of entire on shares of Sterlite Technologies,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The promoters have informed that they have removed 100 per cent of the on shares with immediate effect.

The management said that it was extremely excited about Sterlite Technologies’ strategic push towards the future of global data networks. The company’s recent new technology solutions for data networks are very encouraging and have the potential to fundamentally disrupt the space, it said.

“As the founders and lead investors of Sterlite Technologies, we remain bullish about our business' ability to create disproportionate long term shareholder value,” said Anil Agarwal, the Group Chairman.

Thus far in the calendar year 2019, the stock of the telecom services provider has underperformed the market by falling 42 per cent, as compared to a 10 per cent rally in the S&P till Monday. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 399 on November 1, 2018.

With today’s gain, the stock has rallied 34 per cent from its 52-week low level of Rs 144 hit on May 24, 2019, in intra-day trade.

At 10:52 am, was up 10 per cent at Rs 190 on the BSE, against a 0.14 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 7.61 million shares changed hands on the and so far.