Sterlite Technologies zooms over 17% amid heavy volume on stake sale buzz

-
ALSO READ
External forces were active at protest site: Sterlite Copper COO
Vodafone Idea, Paytm: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day
Stocks to Watch: Hero Moto, Vedanta, Lupin, Future Retail, ONGC, Tech M
Bandhan Bank, IDFC, ZEEL: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day
Thoothukudi air quality saw no change post Sterlite unit closure: Study
-
Sterlite Technologies zoomed 17.5 per cent to a high of Rs 242.90 in intra-day trades on Friday amid reports of stake sale by the company in three of its verticals.
The stock moved higher on the back of heavy volumes as around 1.35 million shares have changed hands on the BSE so far, as against a two-week daily average traded volume of around 0.11 million shares. As of 2:30 PM, the stock was 14.8 per cent higher at Rs 237.20 as against a 0.9 per cent fall on the S&P BSE Sensex.
According to a Business Line report, Vedanta Group is in talks with strategic investors to sell up to 25 per cent stake in each of the three business units of Sterlite Technologies.
The report stated that Vedanta were looking at a valuation of $2 billion for each of the businesses. Business Standard couldn't independently verify the report.
At the end of the March quarter, total promoter shareholding in the company stood at 54.16 per cent, as per BSE data. The promoters' stake declined by 0.04 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis.
Meanwhile, the company's board is scheduled to meet on April 28 to consider a proposal for raising funds by issue of equity shares or any other securities convertible into equity shares or a combination of such securities.
The company shall also be annoucing the financial results for Q4 and FY22 along with dividend, if any, on the same date. In Q3FY22, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 137 crore as against a net profit of Rs 86.64 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU