JUST IN
Which stocks should you bet on in Samvat 2079?
HUL Q2 preview: Revenue may climb up to 21% YoY in Q2FY23, say analysts
Deepak Fertilisers rallies 6%, hits new high on strong demand outlook
Cash-for-gold lender Muthoot Finance joins trend shunning new dollar debt
TVS, Eicher Motors may be the best bets among two-wheeler stocks; check why
Delhivery plunges 13%; co sees moderate shipment volume growth in FY23
Nestle India gains 2%, nears 52-week high on strong Q3 revenue growth
Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 cr via public issue of debentures
Tracxn Tech surges 25% on market debut, stock hits Rs 100-mark
Indian markets set to post worst Samvat show in 7 yrs; smallcaps outperform
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sebi's sandbox initiatives off to a slow start, say industry players
Business Standard

Sebi allows stock brokers to place client bids on RFQ platform from Jan 1

The stock exchanges launched the platform in February 2020 to bring transparency in over the counter deals

Topics
SEBI | Request for quotation | corporate bonds

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI

Stock brokers registered under the debt segment of the stock exchanges will be able to place bids on the Request for Quote (RFQ) platform on behalf of their clients from January 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced. This facility will be in addition to the existing option of placing bids in a proprietary capacity.

The markets regulator expects that the new norm will enhance participation by the public, along with helping in deepening the secondary market on the corporate bonds side. At present, the share of RFQ trades in total trades in the bond market stands at around 30 per cent.

Sebi has been receiving representations from the market participants to permit stock brokers to place bids on behalf of their clients, to facilitate wider market participation in the corporate bond market. Hence, it has been decided to allow stock brokers to place bids on the RFQ platform,” the regulator said in a statement.

Sebi has directed the stock exchanges to put in place the necessary infrastructure for access and use of the platform by stock brokers in its circular issued on Wednesday.

The RFQ platform enables multilateral negotiations on a centralised online trading platform with straight through processing of clearing and settlement to complete trades. The stock exchanges launched the platform in February 2020 to bring transparency in over the counter deals.

Non-convertible securities, securitised debt instruments, municipal debt securities, commercial papers, certificate of deposit, government securities, state development loans, and treasury bills can be traded on the platform.

In efforts to enhance the participation and liquidity on the RFQ platform, mutual funds and portfolio management services are mandated to undertake a specified percentage of their total secondary market trades in corporate bonds through this platform.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 20:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.