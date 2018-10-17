Stock calls by HDFC Securities for today: Buy Aurobindo Pharma, RBL Bank

-
Nifty outlook and top technical Calls by Vinay Rajani, Technical Analyst, HDFC Securities:
Nifty View
Nifty rose for the third consecutive session to close at 10,585. Nifty managed to remain above 10,200 support on the closing basis and reversed northward. We expect Nifty to extend the recent pullback towards 10,800 target. Support is now shifted upward to 10,350, which can be kept as a stop-loss in Nifty longs.
Buy Aurobindo Pharma
CMP: Rs 775.50
Target: Rs 827
Stop-loss: Rs 745
The stock price has broken out from the symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Breakout from the triangle also resulted into breakout from the consolidation with higher volumes. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottom on the weekly and monthly charts. We recommend buying Aurobindo Pharma for the target of 827, keeping SL at 745.
Buy RBL Bank
CMP: Rs 539
Target: Rs 570
Stop-loss: Rs 519
The stock price has reclaimed a level above its crucial resistance of 200 DMA, currently placed at 530 levels. Bullish inverse head and shoulder pattern breakout is seen on the daily charts. Oscillators have turned bullish on the short-term charts. We recommend buying RBL Bank for the target of 570, keeping SL at 519.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
