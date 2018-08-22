Stock, commodity & forex markets shut today on account of Eid al-Adha

-
India's equity, forex, money and commodity markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Eid al-Adha. They will reopen on Thursday, August 23, 2018.
On Tuesday, the benchmark indices settled broadly flat. The S&P BSE Sensex setted at a fresh record closing high of 38,286, up 7 points, while the broader Nifty 50 index closed at a new high of 11,571, up 19 points.
Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Realty index slipped around 2 per cent due to fall in shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure and Unitech. On the other hand, Nifty Pharma index was the lead gainer, rising over 1.5 per cent led by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Piramal Enterprises.
Going ahead, corporate earnings, global cues and movements in rupee will decide the market trend during the rest of the week.
