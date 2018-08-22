Stock, commodity & forex markets shut today on account of Eid al-Adha

India's equity, forex, money and will remain closed on Wednesday on account of They will reopen on Thursday, August 23, 2018.

On Tuesday, the benchmark settled broadly flat. The S&P setted at a fresh record closing high of 38,286, up 7 points, while the broader 50 index closed at a new high of 11,571, up 19 points.

Among sectoral indices, the Realty index slipped around 2 per cent due to fall in of Housing Development and Infrastructure and Unitech. On the other hand, Pharma index was the lead gainer, rising over 1.5 per cent led by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Piramal Enterprises.

Going ahead, corporate earnings, global cues and movements in rupee will decide the market trend during the rest of the week.