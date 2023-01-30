JUST IN
Business Standard

Stock Exchanges BSE, NSE lower circuit limits on Adani group stocks

Through circuit filters, stock exchanges limit the daily fluctuations in a stock to stop unduly fall or rise in prices

Topics
National Stock Exchange | Adani Group | Adani Enterprise Ltd

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Adani group companies —Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, and Adani Green Energy — from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. The move comes after the massive sell-off triggered lower circuit in these scrips in the last two trading sessions. following the allegations by Hindenburg Research.

In these two sessions, Adani Green lost a market capital of Rs 1.6 trillion while Adani Total Gas Mcap eroded by Rs 1.45 trillion. Adani Trans­mission’s market cap also slipped by nearly Rs 1 trillion.

Through circuit filters, stock exchanges limit the daily fluctuations in a stock to stop unduly fall or rise in prices. Once the circuit limit is reached either on upside or downside, the stock price cannot move further in that direction.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 22:27 IST

