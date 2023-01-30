Stock Exchanges BSE, NSE lower circuit limits on Adani group stocks

companies —Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, and Adani Green Energy — from 20 per cent to 10 per cent. The move comes after the massive sell-off triggered lower circuit in these scrips in the last two trading sessions. following the allegations by Hindenburg Research.

In these two sessions, Adani Green lost a market capital of Rs 1.6 trillion while Adani Total Gas Mcap eroded by Rs 1.45 trillion. Adani Trans­mission’s market cap also slipped by nearly Rs 1 trillion.

Through circuit filters, stock exchanges limit the daily fluctuations in a stock to stop unduly fall or rise in prices. Once the circuit limit is reached either on upside or downside, the stock price cannot move further in that direction.