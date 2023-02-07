JUST IN
Business Standard

Stock exchanges up scrutiny of traders whose exposure exceeds income

NSE asks asked brokers to check for suspicious transactions as derivative activity surges

Topics
stock exchange | Markets | National Stock Exchange

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Exchange authorities have flagged a mismatch between the declared wealth and earnings of some traders and the exposure they have taken on the stock exchange.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 15:43 IST

