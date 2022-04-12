MARKET LIVE: Gap-down start likely for Sensex, Nifty on sour global cues

- Dollar index back above 100 ahead of expected red-hot US inflation data
Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,573 levels around 8 am, hinting at a gap-down start of 150 points for the Nifty50.
The markets will be reacting to TCS Q4 numbers that were announced the previous day after market hours. The company has reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,926 crore for the March 2022 quarter. The consolidated revenue of the IT major grew 16 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore in the quarter under review
Moreover, key economic data is also on the radar with the CPI and IIP numbers for March and Feb, respectively, slated to be released today. The US CPI numbers will also be announced later in the day.
Meanwhile, investors will continue to keep a watch on the geo-political tensions amid talks of EU likely to discuss sancitoning Russian oil.
Among stocks, the IT pack will be closely tracked after TCS numbers. This apart, telecom companies will also be in focus as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has slashed spectrum auction price of 5G airwaves in the 3300-3670 MHz band by around 36 per cent.
Global cues
Overnight, the US markets started the holiday shortened week with heavy losses as bond yields rose to a 3-year high ahead of inflation data on Tuesday. The Dow Jones slipped 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 1.7 per cent and Nasdaq plunged 2.2 per cent.
WTI Crude oil closed at its lowest level since the start of the Ukraine war as IEA (International Energy Agency) countries planned to release record volumes from strategic reserves. Brent crude tumbled 4.2 per cent to $98.48 a barrel, and WTI oil was down 4 per cent at $94.29 a barrel.
Meanwhile, key markets in Asia too traded with notable losses. Japan’s Nikkei was down a per cent. Kospi slipped 0.8 per cent. Straits Times and Taiwan were down 0.3 per cent each.
