- Stocks to Watch: Cipla, NTPC, Adani group, SBI Cards, Hind Zinc, Nxtdigital
- Should you buy, sell, hold Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned stocks?
- Hariom Pipes rises 3% on NSE after posting robust profit in June qtr
- Shares of cos having Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investments settle on mixed note
- SpiceJet shares rise 2% as it enters into settlement with aircraft lessor
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's near $4-bn stock holdings in focus after death
- Samvardhana Motherson shares rises 3% post bonus shares issue announcement
- BSE Auto index surges 39% from March lows on robust growth momentum
- Navkar Corporation tumbles 24% from day's high on heavy volumes
- DFM Foods freezes at 20% upper circuit on promoter's delisting proposal
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals positive start amid mixed global cues
Stock market live updates: As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,890 levels, indicating an upside of 65 odd-points on the Nifty50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | Market trends
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, investors will monitor minutes of the US FOMC meeting on Wednesday to understand inflation and recession projections. That apart, the US markets were mixed on Tuesday as Dow Jones climbed 0.7 per cent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite slipped 0.1 per cent.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific, too, were mixed on Wednesday morning. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.05 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was flat, and South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil continued to be on a slippery slope. Brent crude hovered at $92 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $86 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Mahanagar Gas will be in focus after gas distribution firm slashed prices of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More