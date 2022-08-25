- MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 90pts
- Stocks to watch: TCS, Wipro, Future Ent, IDBI Bank, Adani Green, ONGC, NHPC
- Adani acquires stake in NDTV: Will retail investors benefit?
- Titan case: Sebi fines 8 individuals for breach of insider trading norms
- Adani Group firms' valuation premium over Sensex surges to new high
- On volatile day, indices manage small gains amid weakness in global bourses
- Improving margins signal capital goods cycle in early stages of revival
- Amid hefty FPI flows, rupee turns into outperformer among EM peers
- Sebi's stricter F&O inclusion criteria may weed out 30 stocks: Analyst
- Flurry of block deals lifts cash trading market volumes from two-year lows
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty50 above 17,600 in pre-open deals
Stock market live updates: As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,687 levels, up 91-odd points on the Nifty50.
Markets are likely to open on a positive note amid strong global sentiments. As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,687 levels, up 91-odd points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US markets broke three-day slump on Wednesday as investors await Jackson Hole Symposium. Dow Jones climbed 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 surged 0.2 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite rose 0.4 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, rose in tandem on Thursday’s trade as Nikkei 225, Kospi, S&P 200 rose up to 0.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil inched higher on possible OPEC+ supply cuts. Brent Crude climbed 0.7 per cent to $102 per barrel and WTI Crude rose 0.6 per cent to $95 per barrel.
Back home, shares of TCS will be in focus after the IT behemoth assured 100 per cent variable pay for the June quarter of FY23.
