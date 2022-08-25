JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty50 above 17,600 in pre-open deals

Stock market live updates: As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,687 levels, up 91-odd points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets are likely to open on a positive note amid strong global sentiments. As of 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,687 levels, up 91-odd points on the Nifty50.

Globally, the US markets broke three-day slump on Wednesday as investors await Jackson Hole Symposium. Dow Jones climbed 0.1 per cent, while the S&P 500 surged 0.2 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite rose 0.4 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, rose in tandem on Thursday’s trade as Nikkei 225, Kospi, S&P 200 rose up to 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil inched higher on possible OPEC+ supply cuts. Brent Crude climbed 0.7 per cent to $102 per barrel and WTI Crude rose 0.6 per cent to $95 per barrel.

Back home, shares of TCS will be in focus after the IT behemoth assured 100 per cent variable pay for the June quarter of FY23.

