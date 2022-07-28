- Gold jewellery demand in India likely to dip in H2: World Gold Council
- Domestic PE/VC funds corner 23% of H1 deal value, shows data
- Sebi penalises eight individuals for violation of insider trading norms
- In a first since 2010, domestic investors overtake FPIs as shareholders
- PM to launch India's 1st international bullion bourse during Gujarat visit
- Zomato shares up nearly 7% as analysts project bigger order volumes
- Maruti Suzuki logs Q1 profit of Rs 1,013 cr; clocks highest-ever exports
- ITC hits over 3-year high as FPIs hike stake; stock up 40% so far this year
- Dr Reddy's Q1 revenue may grow up to 10% YoY, margins may expand: Analysts
- 5G Auction: Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea struggling below 200-DMAs, charts show
MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely for markets post US Fed's 75bps rate action
Stock market live updates: At 8:00 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted at 16,761 levels, indicating an upside of 120-odd points on the Nifty50.
Globally, the US Fed rate action for the second straight month triggered a sharp rally in the US markets as tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite logged biggest single-day gain since April 2020, rising up to 4.06 per cent in trade on Wednesday. Dow Jones, meanwhile, climbed 1.3 per cent, whereas the S&P 500 advanced 2.6 per cent.
However, major markets in Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Thursday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 inched lower at 0.1 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.6 per cent.
That apart, prices of crude oil were on the boil on supply worries. Brent Crude hovered at $108 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $98 per barrel.
Back home, a slew of companies will report their June quarter results (Q1FY23) on Thursday, July 28 - Dr Reddy's, Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, and Vedanta. Besides, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) inked $100 million deal with Honeywell for HTT-40 engines.
