MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals muted start amid weak global cues
Stock market live updates: As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty futures signaled flat start to trade at 17,951 levels.
Globally, the minutes of the US FOMC meeting signaled slower pace of rate hikes going forward. This, coupled with weak set of retail earnings, weighed on the US markets on Wednesday. Dow Jones slipped 0.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.7 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite declined 1.2 per cent.
Major markets in Asia-Pacific, however, were mixed on Thursday morning. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.4 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.6 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil regained mildly after dropping to six-month low. Brent Crude hovered at $93 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $87 per barrel.
Back home, telecom stocks will be in focus after TRAI data suggested growth in Reliance Jio’s wireless subscriber base to 41.3 crore in June, whereas Bharti Airtel surged to 36.2 crore.
