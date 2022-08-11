JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 200pts

Stock market live updates: As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,743 levels, indicating a gap up open of over 200 odd-points on the Nifty50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

The Indian equity markets are likely to open on a positive note amid supportive global cues. As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,743 levels, indicating a gap up open of over 200 odd-points on the Nifty50.

Globally, better-than-expected US inflation data at 8.5 per cent in July cheered the Wall Street on Wednesday. Dow Jones jumped 500 points to 1.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.1 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite advanced 2.8 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets followed suit and climbed in Thursday's morning trade. Australia's S&P 200 rose 0.9 per cent, while the South Korea's Kospi was 1.3 per cent higher.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were steady above $90 per barrel. Brent Crude hovered around $97 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $91 per barrel.

Back home, shares of Page Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Trent will be in focus as companies report their June quarter results (Q1FY23) on Thursday, July 11. Besides, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, Eicher Motors will react in trade post their Q1FY23 numbers.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

