- HDFC executes unusual trade to hedge rate risks on a debt issuance
- Is it time to sell dairy stocks?
- Analysts bearish on Delhivery as volumes, integration costs weigh on Q1
- HDFC-HDFC Bank merger could set off Rs 48k-cr Nifty50 churn: Brokerage
- Markets up, but demat openings moderate in July in continuing trend
- Oil prices slip as US crude stockpiles rise, eyes on US inflation data
- Sugar shares under pressure, decline up to 7%; Balrampur Chini at 2022 low
- Eveready Industries hits 5-month high on hopes of better business outlook
- Roll-out of 5G tech will map Bharti Airtel's stock trajectory: Analysts
- Jefferies sees 15% correction in Indian markets; adds Zomato to portfolio
MARKET LIVE: Gap up open likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 200pts
Stock market live updates: As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 17,743 levels, indicating a gap up open of over 200 odd-points on the Nifty50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | stock market trading | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, better-than-expected US inflation data at 8.5 per cent in July cheered the Wall Street on Wednesday. Dow Jones jumped 500 points to 1.6 per cent, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.1 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite advanced 2.8 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets followed suit and climbed in Thursday's morning trade. Australia's S&P 200 rose 0.9 per cent, while the South Korea's Kospi was 1.3 per cent higher.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were steady above $90 per barrel. Brent Crude hovered around $97 per barrel and WTI Crude was at $91 per barrel.
Back home, shares of Page Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Trent will be in focus as companies report their June quarter results (Q1FY23) on Thursday, July 11. Besides, Coal India, Tata Consumer Products, Eicher Motors will react in trade post their Q1FY23 numbers.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More