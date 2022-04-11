- How India's much-anticipated global bond index inclusion unraveled
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see gap-down start; Asian markets slide
Stock market live updates: At 7:50 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 17,790 levels, hinting at an opening loss of 90-odd points for the Nifty50.
In the week, investors will continue to watch out for global developments around the geo-political situation and prices of key commodities. Back home, India Inc. will kickstart the Q4 earnings season with TCS to release its results after market hours.
Moreover, crucial economic data will also be monitored this week. Consumer price index (CPI) reading for both India and the US will be released on Tuesday, while producer price index in the US will come the following day.
While, another key event that remains on investors' radar is the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
This apart, in the secondary market, Veranda Learning Solutions will make its debut on the bourses. The issue price is Rs 137 per equity share. The issue was subscribed 3.53 times. Retail investor portion was subscribed the most by 10.76 times.
Global cues
On Friday, US markets ended mixed. The Dow added 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 dipped 0.27 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.34 per cent.
This morning, Brent crude futures fell 2 per cent to $101 a barrel, while WTI crude was at $96.2 a barrel.
Asian markets, too, were lower with the Hang Seng down 1.92 per cent, Nikkei 0.24 per cent. Shenzhen Component fell 1.8 per cent, while Shanghai Composite was down 1.2 per cent. Strait Times fell 0.6 per cent, while Kospi was flat.
