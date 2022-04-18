- Stocks to Watch: Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Life, HUL, RIL, M&M
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open gap-down; SGX Nifty lower on weak cues
Stock market live updates:
At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty Futures were quoting around 17,290 levels, hinting at a likely gap-down start of 200 points on the Nifty50.
Global cues remain weak amid the continued war in Ukraine and no hopes of resolution on the horizon as talks between Russia and Ukraine fail to make progress.
Back home today, investors will monitor the wholesale-price index (WPI) reading for March that will be announced today. The retail inflation for the month had hit a 17-month high of 6.95 per cent from a year ago.
This apart, among stocks, Nifty50 majors Infosys and HDFC Bank may see some action after the two announced their Q4 earnings over the long weekend. Mid-cap IT company Mindtree will also be in focus ahead of its results today.
Global cues
On Thursday, US equities closed lower as the S&P 500 fell 1.21 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.14 per cent and the Dow Jones index shed 0.33 per cent. The futures tied to the three benchmark indices were also down up to 1 per cent.
Oil prices also rose in early trade amid supply fears. Brent Crude was up 1 per cent at $113/bbl, and WTI was at $108 per barrel.
Asian markets were mostly in red ahead of China’s Q1 GDP numbers. Nikkei fell 1.6 per cent, Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component were down up to 0.6 per cent. Strait Times fell 0.4 per cent and Kospi was flat. Markets in Hong Kong remain closed on Monday.
