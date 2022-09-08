- Stocks to Watch: NDTV, Dr.Reddy's, IndiGo, SBI, Zee, Consumer Firms
- Indices decline for 2nd day on growing rate hike fears, weak global markets
- Apollo Tyres' stock racing ahead on improving outlook, growth in EU
- Indian economy linked to world, decoupling not possible in reality: Analyst
- Sebi imposes Rs 2 crore penalty on Rana Kapoor in AT1 bonds case
- Standard Chartered Bank offloads CG Power shares of worth Rs 298 cr
- Financials, FMCG get nearly half of FPI flows in August, says report
- Garden Reach Shipbuilders soars 13%, hits new high on strong outlook
- Easing commodity prices, supply snags to lift auto ancillary stks: Analysts
- Govt asks Sebi to ease public shareholding norms for IDBI Bank: Report
MARKET LIVE: Higher start likely amid firm global cues; Brent below $90/bbl
Stock market live: Brent crude was trading below $90 per barrel in early trades; SGX Nifty futures were around 80-90 points higher
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Markets Sensex Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
stock market
Stock market live updates: With a sharp fall in oil prices, global sentiment has turned positive.
In line with this, the Sensex and Nifty indices may open in the positive zone on Thursday amid firm cues from overseas. At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 90 points higher at 17,744.
Brent crude was trading below $90 per barrel in early trades, its lowest level in 7 months.
In the US, markets turned around from a three-week slide on Wednesday. The Dow gained 1.4 per cent, and the S&P 500, and Nasdaq rose 1.8 and 2.14 per cent, respectively.
Major Asian indices also gained Thursday morning. Nikkei surged 2 per cent, Strait times and S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly up to 1 per cent. While Hang Seng and mainland China indices were slightly weak.
On Thursday, investors will keep an eye on US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech ahead of the upcoming meeting later this month.
Besides, the European Central Bank’s rate hike decision will also be closely tracked.
Among stocks, IndiGo will be in focus today as the company’s co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal is likely to sell up to 2.8 per cent stake in the firm through block deals for approximately Rs 2,000 crore.
Concor may also see some action as the govt has revised the long-term lease policy for the industrial use of the Railways’ land. Railways’ land licensing fee has been reduced to 1.5 per cent, from the current 6 per cent.
