MARKET LIVE: Sensex sheds 350pts, Nifty below 17,600; Broader indices firm
Stock market live: Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained upto 0.2 per cent.
Opening Bell
Markets opened weak in Wednesday's trade on the BSE amid dull global cues. Frontline indices Nifty50 declined 100 points to trade below 17,550 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 400 points to trade at 58,769 levels.
Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 gained upto 0.2 per cent.
While Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC pulled the indices down; HUL, Dr Reddy's, Nestle India helped trim losses.
All sectors plunged in sea of red with Nifty IT, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Realty battered in trade.
