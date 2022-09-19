- Stocks to Watch: ACC, Ambuja, Adani Power, ONGC, Zomato, Hero MotoCorp
MARKET LIVE: Flat start likely amid tepid global cues; ONGC on radar
Stock market live updates: At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 10 points higher at 17,575
Stock market live updates: The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to start the new week on a tepid note after a rough close on Friday.
At 7:40 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 10 points higher at 17,575.
This week, equity markets await major global central bank rate hike decisions including that of the US Federal Reserve.
Bank of England, and Bank of Japan will announce their policy decisions on Thursday.
Besides, the US Fed Chair's comments will be keenly monitored for cues on whether the economy could hit a recession due to the aggressive rate hikes.
That said, among stocks, ONGC will be in focus as it has asked the government to scrap windfall profit tax levied on domestically produced crude oil and instead use the dividend route to tap into its bumper earnings. Read here
Inox Wind will also be tracked as the company’s subsidary Inox Green Energy Services has reportedly received SEBI’s nod to launch its Rs 740 crore IPO.
Global cues
The Dow Jones dropped 0.45 per cent on Friday, while the S&P 500 shed 0.72 per cent and Nasdaq slid 0.90 per cent.
Asian markets were mixed higher this morning. Hang Seng and Kospi were down 0.6 per cent each. Shenzhen Component and Shanghai Composite were up to 0.3 per cent higher. Japan’s market is closed for a holiday today.
Brent Crude was up 1 per cent at $92 per barrel.
