MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 500pts, Nifty50 above 17,150; ITC, Infosys up 1%

Sensex gains 500pts, Nifty50 above 17,150; ITC, Infosys up 1%
Stock market live: Similar strength reflected in broader markets too, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 surged up to 0.6 per cent.
Domestic equity markets started Tuesday's trade on a positive note as global recession fears receded. Key indices Nifty50 climbed 100 points to trade above 17,100 and the S&P BSE Sensex jumped over 350 points to trade at 57,535 levels.
Similar strength reflected in broader markets too, as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 surged up to 0.6 per cent.
All sectors opened with marginal gains. Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto indices climbed up to 1 per cent in trade.
While Power Grid, NTPC, Infosys, ITC, Nestle India, helped benchmark indices gain; Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Titan, HDFC mounted pressure on them.
Among individual stocks, shares of Likhitha Infrastructure gained over 1 per cent after board approved joint venture with Arabian HAK.
Besides, shares of Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper advanced over 4 per cent as board plans to mull rights issue on Thursday, September 29.
