MARKET LIVE: Tepid open likely on mixed cues; Tamilnad Mercantile in focus

Stock market live updates: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will debut on the bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 525 per share. It can list with up to a 5% premium, as per IPO Watch

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: After wild swings the previous day, the Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to start tepidly on Thursday amid slightly positive global cues.

At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 18,045, indicating a 20 points gain on the Nifty. 

The markets may again witness bouts of volatility today on account of the weekly F&O expiry.

Globally, the US markets ended with marginal gains in the range of 0.1 – 0.7 per cent last night. Nearer home in Asia, the Nikkei and Hang Seng were more or less unmoved. Other indices also exhibited muted moves. 

New listing

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will debut on the bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 525 per share. As per IPO Watch, the stock can list with upto a 5 per cent premium.  

Among other stocks, PVR will be in focus after reports said that investors Gray Birch, Plenty PE & Multiples PE may sell up to 7.74 per cent stake today in a price range of Rs 1,852-1,929. 

