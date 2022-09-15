- Stocks to Watch: SBI, PVR, Tata Power, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, CE Info
- What is holding India back from joining global bond indices?
- How will Indian markets react if US Fed goes for a 100 bps hike?
- IT stocks bleed mirroring Nasdaq plunge; Nifty IT index down 3.4%
- Further correction in IT stocks not ruled out amid multiple headwinds
- US inflation sends markets on a wild ride; FPIs pull out Rs 1,400 crore
- Investors' wealth dips Rs 76,196 cr amid sell-off in stock markets
- Shares of PVR, INOX Leisure defy broader market trend; settle with gains
- Goldman cuts Infosys, TCS to 'sell' on looming slowdown, upgrades Wipro
- Index inclusion may fuel only short term gains in Indian rupee, bonds: DBS
MARKET LIVE: Tepid open likely on mixed cues; Tamilnad Mercantile in focus
Stock market live updates: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will debut on the bourses today. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 525 per share. It can list with up to a 5% premium, as per IPO Watch
At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 18,045, indicating a 20 points gain on the Nifty.
The markets may again witness bouts of volatility today on account of the weekly F&O expiry.
Globally, the US markets ended with marginal gains in the range of 0.1 – 0.7 per cent last night. Nearer home in Asia, the Nikkei and Hang Seng were more or less unmoved. Other indices also exhibited muted moves.
New listing
Among other stocks, PVR will be in focus after reports said that investors Gray Birch, Plenty PE & Multiples PE may sell up to 7.74 per cent stake today in a price range of Rs 1,852-1,929.
