- Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Power, Biocon, Tata Steel, NTPC, PSU Banks
- India Inc's FY22 shareholder payout higher than biz reinvestment
- Market litmus turns red as shares erase gains; rupees hits fresh record low
- Oil plummets below $100 per barrel as recession risks come to forefront
- Markets find their feet as FPIs step off pedal after brutal selloff
- India's June gold imports treble from year ago on price correction
- This Porinju Veliyath-owned stock has zoomed over 130% from May lows
- PSUs face further investment apathy; privatisation may struggle: Analysts
- Mahindra group: M&M, Mahindra Holidays may jump up to 25%, charts show
- Q1FY23 Preview: Banks to outshine, metals may disappoint, say analysts
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a flat start amid mixed global cues
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,811 levels, indicating a choppy start to trade.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Overnight, the US markets saw a mixed trade as investors returned to shop tech stocks. The NASDAQ Composite rose 1.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones slipped 0.4 per cent, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.1 per cent.
However, stocks dipped in Asia on Wednesday morning as Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent, whereas South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.5 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil gained partially after it broke below $100 per barrel over demand fears. While Brent Crude edged up to $103 per barrel, WTI Crude hovered around $100 per barrel.
That said, back home, TCS will be in focus after the IT major bagged a multi-year deal from Finnish stainless steel company, Outokumpu. Coffee Day Enterprises, too, will be on investors radar after the company reported a default of Rs 470.18 crore in June quarter 2022.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More