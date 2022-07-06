JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a flat start amid mixed global cues

Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,811 levels, indicating a choppy start to trade.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Nifty | BSE NSE

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
The Indian equity markets are likely to open choppy amid mixed global cues. As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,811 levels, hinting a flat start for the Nifty50.

Overnight, the US markets saw a mixed trade as investors returned to shop tech stocks. The NASDAQ Composite rose 1.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones slipped 0.4 per cent, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.1 per cent.

However, stocks dipped in Asia on Wednesday morning as Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent, whereas South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices of crude oil gained partially after it broke below $100 per barrel over demand fears. While Brent Crude edged up to $103 per barrel, WTI Crude hovered around $100 per barrel.

That said, back home, TCS will be in focus after the IT major bagged a multi-year deal from Finnish stainless steel company, Outokumpu. Coffee Day Enterprises, too, will be on investors radar after the company reported a default of Rs 470.18 crore in June quarter 2022.

