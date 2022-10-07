- Derivatives analyst Nandish Shah recommends bull spread strategy on L&T
- Stocks to Watch: Titan, Dabur, Nykaa, HCL Tech, Mahindra Life, Quess Corp
- Are consumption stocks a good bet this festive season?
- Metals, IT and capital goods stocks help benchmark indices rise marginally
- Sebi cancels certificate of registration granted to Brickwork Ratings
- Running accounts Settlement: New Sebi guidelines in motion from Friday
- Wagner exits Rategain Travel; sells 5.28% stake worth Rs 167 crore
- At 6.1 mn, pace of demat account additions slowest in 10 quarters in Q2FY23
- Zee stock gets a boost post CCI clearing mega merger deal with Sony
- Transportation theme catches fund houses' fancy as stocks outperform
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely for Sensex, Nifty amid muted global cues
Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 50 points lower at 17,275 levels
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to start on a tepid note Friday amid weak global cues.
At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 50 points lower at 17,275 levels.
The crucial US jobs report due later today will remain on investors' radar and may sway global market mood next week.
In another significant development, the Sebi on Thursday cancelled the recognition certificate granted to Brickwork Ratings India for “repeated lapses” and irregularities in “discharging its duties”.
The Sebi directed the agency to wind down its operations within six months and intimate its clients about the same. Among stocks, shares of CARE ratings, ICRA and CRISIL will be in focus today.
Primary market
The IPO of Electronics Mart India was subscribed 7.57 times on Thursday, the second day of the issue. The QIB segment was subscribed 4 times, high-networth individual quota 11.7 times and retail quota 7.8 times.
Global cues
Overnight in the US, the Dow fell 1.15 per cent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 1.02 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.
In Asia too, Nikkei and Hang Seng dropped 0.5 and 0.8 per cent, respectively, this morning. The S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi inched lower by up to 0.6 per cent. Mainland China markets are closed for a holiday this week.
