JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely for Sensex, Nifty amid muted global cues

Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 50 points lower at 17,275 levels

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | S&P BSE Sensex

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

sensex
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to start on a tepid note Friday amid weak global cues.

At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures were around 50 points lower at 17,275 levels.

The crucial US jobs report due later today will remain on investors' radar and may sway global market mood next week.

In another significant development, the Sebi on Thursday cancelled the recognition certificate granted to Brickwork Ratings India for “repeated lapses” and irregularities in “discharging its duties”.

The Sebi directed the agency to wind down its operations within six months and intimate its clients about the same. Among stocks, shares of CARE ratings, ICRA and CRISIL will be in focus today. 

Primary market

The IPO of Electronics Mart India was subscribed 7.57 times on Thursday, the second day of the issue. The QIB segment was subscribed 4 times, high-networth individual quota 11.7 times and retail quota 7.8 times.

Global cues

Overnight in the US, the Dow fell 1.15 per cent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost 1.02 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively. 

In Asia too, Nikkei and Hang Seng dropped 0.5 and 0.8 per cent, respectively, this morning. The S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi inched lower by up to 0.6 per cent. Mainland China markets are closed for a holiday this week.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh