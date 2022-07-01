- Stocks to watch: Maruti Suzuki, Airtel, Hind Copper, IHCL, SAIL, UPL, Lupin
- Top triggers likely to set market direction in second-half of 2022
- Parsvnath barred from investing in securities market for six months
- Most asset classes bled in the first 6 months of CY22, shows data
- Sensex, Nifty end flat; log biggest quarterly loss since March 2020
- Oil falls 2% on uncertainty over future OPEC-plus output, recession fears
- Canara Robeco MF halts inflows from UAE investors after nation's scrutiny
- Bull run on Dalal Street continues for Reliance, Adani Group companies
- Sebi imposes Rs 11 cr fine on NSE, seven others in algo trade software case
- Rupee consolidates against dollar after sharp depreciation this week
MARKET LIVE: Weak global cues to steer faint start; SGX Nifty down 50pts
Stock market LIVE updates: As of 7:50 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 15,722 levels, signaling a cut of 50-odd points on the Nifty50.
MARKET LIVE | Indian stock markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Globally, the US markets continued to be under selling pressure on Thursday. Fed's tough talks coupled with recession fears eroded investor sentiment and bogged down the S&P 500 to the path of worst first half of the year since 1970. Both Dow Jones and the S&P 500 shed 0.8 per cent each, whereas, NASDAQ Composite lost 1.3 per cent.
Major markets in Asia-Pacfic followed the glum overseas on Friday morning. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.7 per cent and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.1 per cent.
Meanwhile, prices of crude oil were volatile in trade. Brent Crude fell 1.2 per cent to $114 a barrel and WTI Crude advanced 0.5 per cent to $106 per barrel.
Back home, investors will watch out monthly auto sales figures due on Friday, July 1 as they pin hopes of revival from chip crunch and supply disruptions to aid demand. That apart, Future Enterprises once again defaulted on interest of payment of Rs 6.1 crore for its NCDs.
